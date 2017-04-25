'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 22 Spoilers: Sheldon Adopts a New Hobby

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will show off his unicycling skills to Amy (Mayim Bialik) in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheorySheldon tries out new things in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Cognition Regeneration," the promo shows Sheldon wanting to try out other things aside from his usual interests. In the clip, he tries to bake bread and ride a unicycle. When Amy returns from work, she sees her boyfriend attempting to cross over the apartment while riding the small contraption. To accomplish the feat, Sheldon has arranged a rope as guide because he cannot cycle on his own. Amy asks him to not rely on the rope, but he just calls her crazy. How long will Sheldon drop his new hobby?

Meanwhile, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) relationship will face a hurdle. In the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide), he will be upset when he learns that his wife is considering the job offer of her ex-boyfriend, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith). Leonard must be jealous, but Penny sees no reason on why she should turn down the offer. After all, she has been wanting to quit her current job for quite some time now. Zack's proposition could not have come at a better time. How will she convince her husband to let it go?

The episode is also expected to tackle the Wolowitzes' dilemma on leaving baby Halley in daycare while they are working. Last episode, Howard (Simon Helberg) ended up fetching his daughter and bringing her home with him since he could not bear to be apart from her. Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) was also a mess after her maternity leave ended and she had to go back to work. They do not have a choice, though, unless they will hire a private nanny for Halley. Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will probably want to babysit his goddaughter for them, but are they willing to hire him?

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.