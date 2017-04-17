'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 22 Spoilers: Will Halley Be Okay in Daycare?

The Wolowitzes will have to face the truth that baby Halley needs to stay in daycare while both parents are at work in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to CarterMatt, the next episode will likely focus on Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) fully adjusting to the fact that their schedule will not permit them to be around their daughter as much as they want to. Now that Bernadette's maternity leave is up, she had to return to work and leave Halley in daycare. She became highly emotional about it, telling her husband any decent mother would not leave her child alone. Howard was very supportive, assuring her that she was not the first mother to undergo such difficulty.

When it was Howard's turn to say goodbye to Halley, he gave in and skipped work. He brought his baby home and spent time with her. Since he and Bernadette cannot always get a leave of absence from work, it is inevitable that they will leave the baby in the capable hands of the people in the daycare center. Bernadette is scared that the child will bond more with total strangers than with her, but she will have to get over her misgivings. She and Howard will have to learn to curb their anxiety and trust that everything will be fine.

Meanwhile, it still remains a mystery if Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will continue living in Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) apartment. He seems to have settled down after the move, but anything is still possible. Raj may meet someone special again and change his mind about the living arrangement.

Last episode, his friends were trying to convince him to date anew. Raj had an interesting conversation with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) on why the latter loves Amy (Mayim Bialik). According to the scientist, he likes his girlfriend's mind, her kindness and her body. Raj could not believe the last one.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.