'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Finale: Sheldon Proposes to Amy

The final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 found Sheldon Cooper traveling impulsively from California to New Jersey to propose to his girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler. At the time of his dramatic proposal, Amy had just entered Princeton on a fellowship.

One of the climactic points of the season finale was when Sheldon's long-time admirer, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki, romantically kissed Sheldon. It turned out that Dr. Ramona was still so much obsessed with him and was ready to pursue him romantically.

The final moments of the episode saw Bernadette and Penny trying to step in to protect Sheldon and Amy's relationship from his obsessed admirer. But just when he became aware of what Dr. Ramona was really up to, she kissed him. As he came to his senses, Sheldon immediately left the office to fly to New Jersey to propose and offer an engagement ring to Amy.

Since the season ended on a cliffhanger, fans will have to wait for some time to know if Amy will actually accept his proposal. According to executive producer Steven Molaro, their plan was really to end season 10 with something intriguing, something that would provide a pivotal moment for both Sheldon and Amy.

"We like to end the season finales on something intriguing, and we found ourselves enjoying the idea that while Amy was away another woman made a play for Sheldon. Those pieces started to fit together," said Molaro, according to USA Today.

Molaro went on to reveal that at this point in the show, he is still not completely locked in on how Amy will respond to Sheldon's proposal. According to him, while it makes sense that she would say "yes," it's complicated. He admitted to having different versions of Amy's answer swirling in his head, but he will have to discuss it with the other writers of the show.

As for Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, he is curious to know where his character's proposal heads. "This could be pretty straightforward. Well, that's not going to be true. Even if they go through with the wedding, there will be something weird about it," he said.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 is expected to premiere around fall this 2017 on CBS.