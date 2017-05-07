'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Spoilers: Finale Sees the Return of Sheldon's Admirer, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 will see the return of Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) admirer/stalker, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome).

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 currently airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

The synopsis of the season 10 finale, titled "The Long Distance Dissonance," states that the return of Dr. Ramona Nowitzki will be a cause for Sheldon's friends to become worried, especially since Amy (Mayim Bialik) is away at Princeton.

A teaser trailer for the episode has also been released. It teases a "big" season 10 finale, comparable to the original Big Bang. It sees the gang, sans Sheldon and Amy, standing at the apartment and waving awkwardly at an unseen person, presumed to be Dr. Nowitzki. The looks on their faces clearly give away that this unexpected person is not really welcome.

The scene then cuts to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) talking to Sheldon about the surprising turn of events. "Think of yourself as one of those limited edition toys," she reasons out to Sheldon. "Amy's already taken me out of my package and played with me," he replies hilariously. The clip also teases a "big surprise" as Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) gives a disbelieving "no" to Penny.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Gyroscopic Collapse."

Sheldon, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg) were disappointed to discover that the government had stolen their gyroscope after they worked so hard on it for a whole year. In the midst of all the sadness, they mistakenly wound up in the empty third floor apartment, thinking that the government stole everything else as well.

Later on, Amy tried to tell Sheldon that she had been offered a fellowship at Princeton for the summer. Not having enough courage to tell him, she backed out at the last minute. Penny and Bernadette encouraged her to pursue the program, otherwise she might regret it down the line.

When Sheldon found out, he was heartbroken. Thankfully, Leonard was able to knock some sense into him, which resulted in a supportive Sheldon purchasing a new suitcase for Amy. The episode ended with him offering to have sex with Amy, even though it was not her birthday.

The season 10 finale of "The Big Bang Theory" will air on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.