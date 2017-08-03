'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 News, Spoilers: Steve Holland Takes Over as Showrunner

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory 'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 will premiere on Sept. 25 on CBS.

Steven Molaro is no longer going to be showrunner of the upcoming 11th season of "The Big Bang Theory." In his place, executive producer Steve Holland will take over.

According to Deadline, Molaro will be focusing his attention on "Young Sheldon," the spin-off series of "The Big Bang Theory." However, he will still supervise the original CBS comedy, along with executive producer and co-creator Chuck Lorre.

Holland, who has been with the series since its third season, will be heading the writers' room of "The Big Bang Theory" and will be working closely with both Molaro and Lorre.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season of "The Big Bang Theory," especially after the previous cycle ended with a cliffhanger. It can be recalled that Sheldon got down on one knee and finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend Amy. The couple have been through a lot, and the gesture seemed like the perfect way to close out season 10.

However, Amy did not immediately give her reponse to Sheldon, though a lot of fans believe that the decision is a no-brainer. On the other hand, Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy on the show, does not think it is that simple.

"I honestly don't know what her response will be," Bialik told RadioTimes.com. "And I could see her saying no or yes! It's really up to our writers to come up with how this moment will play out, and they might not even know at this time which way they want to take it!"

Fans are also looking forward to witnessing another wedding, though it remains to be seen whether Sheldon and Amy's engagement will move in a quick pace. After all, their relationship has been quite slow for the most part.

"We haven't talked about it extensively," Molaro told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year about the couple's engagement. "It's a slow-moving relationship and wedding dates are movable, so who knows. I would imagine they're not in a rush but we try not to plan too far ahead — because it helps keep things exciting and organic. But time will tell."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25 on CBS.