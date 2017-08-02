'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 News, Updates: Showrunner Steve Molaro Departs for 'Young Sheldon'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will begin production this August with a new showrunner. Steve Molaro will leave the show to take charge of its spin-off "Young Sheldon."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will have a new showrunner who is an old-timer on the show.

Executive producer Steve Holland will assume Molaro's post on "The Big Bang Theory" season 11. Holland has been part of the show since season 3 as a writer. He was promoted to executive producer last season, according to reports.

The shake-up behind the scenes won't affect the long-running series much. Molaro will still have a hand in "The Big Bang Theory" but his main focus will be on "Young Sheldon." The latter show will debut this September back-to-back with the original show.

Molaro developed, co-created and co-wrote the episodes of "Young Sheldon" with Chuck Lorre based on an idea from "The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons. According to the Tracking Board, the people behind both series are open to the possibility of a crossover.

"People can come into his life in 1989 and impact him and we might meet them on 'The Big Bang Theory' 30 years later," Lorre said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows can have going forward in time, but we're not there yet."

Lorre also said that season 12, which CBS renewed back in March, could be the show's final season. They are, however, taking each episode one at a time.

"We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what's going to happen after 12," Lorre remarked. "One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I'm just amazed we're here."

When the show returns in September, viewers will finally learn whether Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) will agree to marry Sheldon Cooper (Parsons). Fans assume she'll accept, given that all stars remain contracted until season 12, but the executive producers hint the wedding won't happen soon.

Catch the return of "The Big Bang Theory" on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.