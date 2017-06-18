'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Release Date, News: EP Spills Details About Future 'Shamy' Wedding

New details about the possible wedding of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 have been revealed.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheoryPromotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

Season 10 left off with a major cliffhanger as Sheldon finally proposed to his girlfriend. After getting an unexpected kiss from Ramona, Sheldon got up and traveled across the country to meet up with Amy.

When she opened the door, the genius physicist was on a knee and proposing to her while holding the ring that he has had since the show's season 8 finale. The episode ended without Amy's response, so the big question now is: Will Amy say yes to Sheldon?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Steve Molaro said a wedding for the two characters is inevitable. The journey to their union may be longer than usual though, since Amy and Sheldon are known to take things slow when it comes to their relationship.

When asked what the most important thing for "Shamy" on their big day would be, Molaro said it's related to Sheldon's favorite sci-fi media franchise. "Whether or not they're wearing Star Trek uniforms," the EP teased.

So far, further details about the season 11 plot remain under wraps. It is speculated that the death of TV's Batman, Adam West, will be somewhat mentioned in the next season. West previously appreared on the show to attend Sheldon's birthday party since he is considered by the character as one of his childhood heroes.

The hit CBS series is now heading to its 11th season (with a confirmed season 12 slated for 2018), but Cuoco recently admitted that everyone on the show still can't believe the continuous support they are getting from fans.

"Every single day, we're shocked when we look at ratings," the actress told Variety. "We're shocked that the people still want to see us. We love being there and you know, I don't ever want it to end, but you know how it is."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.