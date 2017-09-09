'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Will Amy Finally Say Yes?

Facebook/The Big Bang Theory "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 arrives this September 25.

With only two weeks remaining before the premiere of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, many fans are excited to find out what happened after last season's cliffhanger ending. Fortunately, recent updates suggest that the show will reveal Amy's reply right from the get go.

The season 10 finale saw Sheldon (Jim Parsons) pop the question to Amy (Mayim Bialik) who was pleasantly surprised at her longtime boyfriend's proposal. That is, until Sheldon's phone begins ringing and he proceeds to answer it visibly upsetting Amy.

So will the wedding bells ring for the two this season? Recent leaks seem to suggest that Amy will indeed say yes to Sheldon. The leaked title of episode 3, "The Relaxation Integration," also indicates that the newly engaged couple is picking a date for their wedding.

They might also have some disagreements regarding where and how to hold the wedding. Rumors suggest that Amy wants to say their vows near a cliff which is certainly not something Sheldon would agree to easily.

Also in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, fans will see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Stuart (Kevin Sussman) fight over Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) co-worker. For most of the series, Raj and later Stuart have been portrayed as hopeless romantics staying single for most of the time while Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg), and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) have their relationships. Maybe one of them will finally find true love this season.

As for Leonard, he will have an interview which unfortunately fails spectacularly on episode 2. Bernadette and Howard are also expected to have another baby, something that the couple might have to struggle with. All in all, season 11 will likely see the lives of many characters change drastically so be sure to catch every episode.

"The Big Bang Theory" Season 11 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, on CBS.