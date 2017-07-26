'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Release Date, Spoilers: Stars Discuss Emotional Cliffhanger; Is Amy Going to Say 'Yes' to Sheldon?

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) might not get the answer he expects from Amy (Mayim Bialik) when "The Big Bang Theory" returns for season 11.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional picture for "The Big Bang Theory."

Everyone knows that Amy has always wanted to get a proposal from her boyfriend, Sheldon. However, Bialik recently said in an interview that she can't imagine Amy saying yes to Sheldon once the series resumes this fall. The actress did clarify though, that she can certainly imagine Amy giving Sheldon an answer.

In addition, Bialik recalled the time when she first read the script for the season 10 finale. The mother-of-two said her jaw dropped upon learning that her character might settle down soon. While she is looking forward to what the future holds for Sheldon and Amy, she is still not sure whether a wedding ceremony is necessary for the two characters.

"I think there have been a lot of special occasions on the show already — several weddings and a baby. I'm not sure that we need to have a Sheldon/Amy wedding, but again, that's up to the writers!" she stated.

Many viewers became emotional when Sheldon got on one knee and proposed to Amy. What most fans do not know is that the other cast members were also teary-eyed behind the camera.

During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last week, Kaley Cuoco said it felt wonderful to see how all their characters have grown since the series began in 2007.

"You see so many years and so many relationships have transformed and to see that be the pinnacle of the season, it was just really cool and we've all just come a long way," she revealed (via Us Weekly). "We were all kind of crying."

Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki also admitted that they got emotional upon seeing Parson's character ask his girlfriend to be his wife.

Earlier this year, the CBS sitcom was renewed for two more seasons, taking it through season 12.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.