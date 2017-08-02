'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Amy to Ask Advice From Penny and Bernadette

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Amy reveals her answer to Sheldon's proposal in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Amy (Mayim Bialik) will need her girlfriends' advice on whether to accept Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) proposal or not in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Fans of the series are looking forward to hearing Amy's answer to her boyfriend's million-dollar question. She was supposed to be in Princeton for three months due to her work. Sheldon made the sudden decision to fly to New Jersey in last season's finale to get down on his knees and propose. The episode then ended with a cliffhanger.

Although spoilers indicate that all of their friends will definitely support the "Shamy" engagement, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will have something "extra" to tell Amy.

Amy's composure is expected to be tested once she learns about the role Ramona (Riki Lindhome) played in Sheldon's proposal. He and his ex-girlfriend kissed before his sudden trip to Princeton to see Amy. Ramona showed him that she still loved him and this caused him to freak out. Although the whole thing remains to be a secret for now, it is only a matter of time until the gang learns about it. Penny and Bernadette will immediately feel bad for Amy, knowing how she will react to the news.

In a recent interview, Bialik revealed that she still has no idea what her character's answer is going to be to Sheldon's offer of marriage. According to her, she was not expecting it to happen during the finale.

"I literally had no idea this proposal from Sheldon was coming. Like: none. ... If you want me to tell you what happens in the season opener of Season 11... I can't, because I don't know. Your guess is as good as mine!" Bialik said. She added: "I could see this playing out several ways. But that's not my job right now. My job is to wait through the summer to see what our writers decide!"

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.