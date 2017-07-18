'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Amy to Have Second Thoughts on Engagement With Sheldon

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Amy interrogates Sheldon in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory"

Amy (Mayim Bialik) may start second-guessing Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) intention in proposing to her in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Spoilers indicate that Sheldon will tell Amy the truth behind his sudden marriage proposal last installment. He was with his ex-girlfriend, Ramona (Riki Lindhome), when the latter suddenly kissed him. It was obvious that she wanted them to get back together. Sheldon hightailed it out of the house and boarded a plane to Princeton, where Amy was supposed to stay for the next three months. When she opened her door, Sheldon was on his knees, gripping the engagement ring he chose for her.

While Sheldon had been planning to propose to Amy for a while now, the moment he chose to reveal his intention to marry her felt wrong. The kiss from Ramona must have shaken him. Sheldon is not the type to do impulsive things. He is a man of routine because he likes order in his life. Amy is bound to catch on to this sudden change in her boyfriend's behavior and ask questions. Once she learns about the kiss, she may start to have doubts on whether Sheldon really wants to marry her or not.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Bialik finally opened up about the "Shamy" proposal. The actress is currently on vocal rest after she paid a visit to her ear, nose and throat specialist. According to her, she has no idea what the showrunners are planning for season 11. Bialik said she was also shocked with the proposal.

"I literally had no idea this proposal from Sheldon was coming. Like: none. ... If you want me to tell you what happens in the season opener of Season 11... I can't, because I don't know. Your guess is as good as mine!" Bialik said. She added: "I could see this playing out several ways. But that's not my job right now. My job is to wait through the summer to see what our writers decide!"

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25.