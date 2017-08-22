'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: First Episode Will Pick Up Where They Left Off

Filming for season 11 of CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is currently under way. Mayim Bialik who plays Amy Farrah Fowler talked about their first day on set.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on Sept. 25 on CBS.

Through her blog, Grok Nation, Bialik shared that the upcoming installment will pick up where the preceding season left off.

"As in: same set, same body position, same robe for me and barely any makeup (Mayim the Actor always wanted to look a bit more made-up when Sheldon proposed but Amy the Character was caught off-guard so, barely any makeup it is!)," she continued, "and I needed to get a hair trim to make sure my hair is the same length as it was 3 ½ months ago!"

The actress, however, did not say more about the season. She did express how excited she was to get back to work, and to catch up with her friends.

As revealed in a thread in one of the show's forums, the first episode of season 11 will be titled, "The Proposal-Proposal." In this episode, viewers will find out Amy's answer. Fans of the series expect nothing more but a resounding yes from her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is back to his usual kinks. He reveals that he asked one man for his blessing, Stephen Hawking. Instead of the usual voice-over, he will reportedly appear in a pre-recorded scene. And in another segment, he will be skyping with Sheldon.

Another exciting news that fans should look forward to is Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz's (Melissa Rauch) second pregnancy. The actress is expecting a child, Bialik even said so in her blog, and the production team decided to write that in.

Given that Rauch is pretty far in her pregnancy, as she is already due in November, many suspect a time jump will be included eventually.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres on Sept. 25, Monday, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.