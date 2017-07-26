'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Gang Urges Amy to Say Yes

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Sheldon and Amy's friends want them to be happy in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory"

Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) friends will definitely push them to formalize their engagement in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Fans of the series cannot wait to learn what Amy's answer is going to be on her boyfriend's proposal last installment. During last season's finale, Sheldon surprised everyone when he flew to Princeton and asked for Amy's hand in marriage.

In the Comic-Con panel in San Diego, co-stars Kaley Cuoco (who plays Penny) and Kunal Nayyar (who plays Raj) described the mood during the shoot. According to the two, most of them were crying while they watched the scene unfold. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, said he was also touched with Sheldon's proposal. According to Cuoco, it felt surreal seeing how far "Shamy's" relationship has progressed in the show.

"To see that be the pinnacle of this season was really cool. We've all come such a long way," Cuoco said.

Sheldon definitely needs all the support he can get following his bombshell of a surprise to Amy. Spoilers indicate that the latter will soon learn that Sheldon and ex-girlfriend Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed and that his reason for proposing might have stemmed from his guilt in associating with his former flame. Once their friends discover that Sheldon went down on his knees to ask for Amy's hand, they will urge her to say yes but to think it over first. Her girlfriends will want her to consider the proposal seriously since they know Amy has been waiting for it for the longest time.

Although Sheldon will be scared of revealing the whole truth to Amy, he will have no choice if he wants to keep her. Ramona is part of his past, but he cannot deny he felt something when they kissed. Amy deserves to know everything, even if it means she will end up hating him.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25.