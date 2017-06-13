'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Ramona to Make Problems for 'Shamy'

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) has not seen the last of ex-girlfriend Ramona (Riki Lindhome) in "The Big Bang Theory."

Showrunner Steve Molaro previously hinted that Ramona would return in the new installment and that she would cause problems for the "Shamy" couple.

The woman surprised Sheldon by kissing him in last season's finale. Afterwards, he had an epiphany that led him to hastily leave and fly to Princeton to see Amy (Mayim Bialik). When his girlfriend opened the door, Sheldon was on his knees, holding a ring, asking her to marry him.

Molaro explained what was happening Sheldon's mind that time and how Ramona played a huge role in making his big decision.

"From moment Ramona kisses him, I like that Sheldon really takes a moment to process what just happened. He's thinking, 'OK, my friends were right; Penny was right; what am I doing? How am I feeling about Amy? ... Excuse me a moment.' In his analytical mind he said, 'You should go propose.' That answer made sense to him and he did it," the EP said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Many viewers have been waiting for the moment Sheldon would ask for Amy's hand. He initially wanted to propose in season 8, but she suddenly decided they needed to break up. Many were quick to notice that he was holding an engagement ring that time. Although Amy obviously loves her boyfriend, spoilers have predicted she will ask for some time to think about it. Sheldon will probably return home alone, waiting for Amy to finish her three-month stay in Princeton and to tell him her answer to the proposal.

Around this time, Amy will also likely learn what happened with Ramona. Sheldon's ex-girlfriend will probably be one of the reasons for their fights, especially when it is revealed that the two kissed. Amy will also want to speak with her girlfriends, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and ask for their advice. Her married friends will surely know how to comfort her.

"The Big Bang Theory" is expected to return Sept. 25 on CBS.