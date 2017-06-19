'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: 'Shamy' to Have a Long Engagement?

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will be in no hurry to tie the knot in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Showrunner Steve Molaro hinted to Entertainment Weekly that the "Shamy" wedding might not take place in the new installment. As fans of the series are aware of, Sheldon and Amy's relationship evolved slowly in the show. It took a while for Sheldon to realize that he loved Amy enough to sleep with her. Before they decided to live together, there was a lot of discussion on the pros and cons of the arrangement.

Sheldon had a heart-to-heart talk with his friends because he was scared of taking that leap of faith, but in the end, he realized there was nothing to be afraid of. It will not come as a surprise, therefore, if the couple will decide to take their time before getting married. According to Molaro, this slow build characterized Sheldon and Amy's relationship the most.

"I really have no idea at this point, but I'm happy that you're the one pointing out that it is a slow-moving relationship. I think when things go slow with them, it doesn't feel artificial or weird, it feels very much in line with Sheldon's resistance to change, but you also look back at how far they've come. I don't know what's going to happen, but I am looking forward to it," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Sheldon's ex-girlfriend Ramona (Riki Lindhome) will return in season 11 and will put a wedge in his love affair with Amy. In the previous episode, Ramona kissed him. Sheldon was so confused that he made a split decision to fly to Princeton and see his girlfriend. Amy is expected to be jealous of the other woman, especially when Ramona tries to flirt with Sheldon again.

"The Big Bang Theory" is expected to return Sept. 25 on CBS.