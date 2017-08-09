'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: 'Shamy' Wedding Confirmed to Happen?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Amy reveals her answer to Sheldon's proposal in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) wedding may happen in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Recently, news that the new installment will be the last for the CBS series surfaced after co-creator Chuck Lorre hinted that it might be.

During the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter that season 11 might be the end of a long run. He said they never even expected the sitcom to reach its 11th year. Many fans are guessing that if the series is indeed coming to an end, the showrunners will not leave Amy and Sheldon's storyline hanging.

In last season's finale, Sheldon was on his knees when he proposed to Amy. He went to see her at Princeton, where she was supposed to stay for three months due to work. There have been a lot of speculations about Amy's answer to the proposal since the episode ended with a cliffhanger. While some posit that the couple has all the time in the world to plan their wedding and enjoy being engaged, "Shamy" may still opt to get married quickly. Of course, Sheldon still needs to tell his girlfriend that Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed him.

Spoilers indicate that Amy will eventually discover what happened and will get advice from her two married friends, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). Both of the women know that Amy has been waiting for Sheldon's proposal for a long time. Still, the fact that Sheldon dropped on his knees in front of Amy after getting kissed by his ex-girlfriend is upsetting. Amy will want to know if Sheldon still has feelings for Ramona and if he is only using her to push the other away. The physicist certainly has a lot to explain not only to Amy, but also to their friends, in the new installment.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.