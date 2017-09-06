'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Updates: Trailer Reveals Leonard's Phone Call Interrupts Sheldon's Proposal to Amy

Facebook/The Big Bang Theory "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 arrives this September 25.

The widely followed CBS comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" has finally released its first trailer, which offers a glimpse of the show's cliffhanger in the previous season.

"The Big Bang Theory" is not expected to return to CBS for its season 11 run earlier than the last Monday of this month, but fans already have an idea what to expect in the comedy series' next season, thanks to its recently released trailer that features the cliffhanger scene in the season 10 finale.

To recall, "Big Bang Theory" season 10 ended with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) proposing to Amy (Mayim Bialik) after his ex-girlfriend and co-worker, Ramona (Riki Lindhome), kissed him. However, before Amy could give her answer to Sheldon's proposal, "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 came to a fold.

The recently released trailer, though, has finally offered a glimpse of how things will proceed after Sheldon pops the question to Amy. As seen on the trailer, Sheldon's phone rings even before Amy can give her answer to his proposal. Lifting himself from his previous genuflecting position, Sheldon answers the phone when he finds out it is Leonard (Johnny Galecki) who is calling him.

While the trailer does not offer anything concrete whether Amy and Sheldon will really get engaged, Cinema Blend opines that there are three possibilities that can happen from that scene, including Amy's temporary rejection of Sheldon's proposal.

The online publication also believes that it's possible for Sheldon to let Leonard listen to Amy's answer to his proposal, or Leonard, in one way or another, will influence Sheldon to be honest to Amy by telling her that he has been kissed by his ex.

In the event that the third scenario happens, wherein Sheldon tells Amy that he has been kissed by his former flame, Cinema Blend suspects that it may still affect Amy's decision. While it was Ramona who initiated the kiss, it is believed that Amy will still hold Sheldon accountable, which may affect their long-awaited engagement.

Will Sheldon and Amy get engaged in "Big Bang Theory" season 11? Find out when the CBS comedy returns on the evening of Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.