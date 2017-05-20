'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off news: CBS releases first full trailer for 'Young Sheldon'

The first official trailer for "The Big Bang Theory's" upcoming spin-off series has been released.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBSPromotional image for the upcoming CBS spin-off "Young Sheldon."

"Young Sheldon" officially comes out this year, and the new teaser shows Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) preparations as he enters into ninth grade. His first day of school does not turn out so well when he alienates his teachers and classmates with his outstanding intelligence and lack of social skills. Sheldon's father is also introduced for the first time, since he had already passed on when "The Big Bang Theory" started.

Although it is inspired by Sheldon's life, the series' format is different from the original sitcom, in which Jim Parsons plays the adult Sheldon. Instead of having a laugh track and a three-camera setup, the upcoming program is made with a single-camera mode of production. This makes the spin-off more cinematic compared to its parent series.

Set in East Texas, "Young Sheldon" follows Sheldon's life as a child genius. Aside from its light comedic moments, the series also delves deeper into the character's struggles as he tries to fit in with other kids his age.

For those who think that Armitage looks familiar, he recently appeared on HBO's breakout drama "Big Little Lies" as Ziggy. Sheldon's mother is portrayed by Zoe Perry, the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who also plays Sheldon's mother in the original sitcom.

So far, 2017 has been a big year for Parsons, who tied the knot with his long-time partner Todd Spiewak earlier this week. Aside from lending his voice as narrator, the 44-year-old actor also serves as executive producer for the upcoming comedy.

Parsons recently spoke with host Andy Cohen and he revealed that his nephew inspired him to develop a spin-off. "It's like an origin story. I was trying to come up with an idea for a show, and we had this idea about my little nephew, who is really smart, down in Texas," he said (via Us Weekly). "My family is pretty average — no offense to them, but they're very normal, and he's very smart. One thing led to another and I thought, 'This could be Sheldon.'"

"Young Sheldon" premieres this fall on CBS.