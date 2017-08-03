'The Big Bang Theory' Spin-Off News: Jim Parsons Opens Up About 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons recently gushed about "The Big Bang Theory's" upcoming spin-off, "Young Sheldon."

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for the upcoming CBS spin-off "Young Sheldon."

Parsons, 44, was so enthusiastic about his new project that he found it difficult to express his feelings through words during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"It was a moving experience to me to see something I've put a decade of my life toward," he said, via E! News. "I never felt, in the 10 years that we worked on the 'Big' show that ...I can't talk! You don't think you're putting together these kinds of things that will add up to something like [the prequel]."

The actor also praised Iain Armitage for his excellent portrayal of the lead character. Judging by how much buzz the series has been getting ahead of its debut, Parsons said he advised Armitage's parents to "prepare."

Set for release this fall, "Young Sheldon" centers on a young version of Sheldon Cooper ( Armitage) during his earlier years in Texas. The series is narrated by none other than Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon in the flagship sitcom. While it is based on a character from "The Big Bang Theory," the new comedy is unique because it is in a single-camera format, unlike the original's multi-cam setting.

Last month, the series added Annie Potts to its cast. The actress has been tapped to play the younger version of Sheldon's beloved grandmother, Meemaw.

In the original comedy, Meemaw was often dubbed as Sheldon's weakness because she is perfect in his eyes. However, viewers of the upcoming spin-off will soon learn that she also has flaws as she is described as the child genius' "foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts."

"Young Sheldon" premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, right after "The Big Bang Theory's" season 11 premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.