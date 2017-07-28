'The Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Spotted With Boyfriend Karl Cook Having Lunch

Kaley Cuoco was spotted with boyfriend Karl Cook as they headed out to lunch at Sharkey's Woodfired Mexican Grill in Calabasas earlier this week. "The Big Bang Theory" actress was sporting a straw hat, white t-shirt and starry leggings.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013.

The 31-year-old actress showcased her fit physique with her choice of wardrobe. She also appeared to be back to her standard blonde hair after recently experimenting with other hair colors.

Cuoco's slim figure might have something to do with Cook being an equestrian. The two lovebirds share a love for horses and regularly spend time riding together. In fact, it was in a horse show that the two met shortly after the actress' divorce to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The couple recently shared a photo of them kissing with two visible rainbows in the background on Instagram. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Cuoco was asked about the photo to during their panel.

Love struck and weak in the knees ?? ?????? @mrtankcook A post shared by @normancook on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Co-star Kunal Nayyar certainly took advantage of the situation to poke fun at her by asking if she didn't just put those rainbows in using a filter. The entire gang then went on to search for the photo on their phones with Johnny Galecki exclaiming, "Oh my God," after seeing it.

Cuoco currently makes $1 million per episode of "The Big Bang Theory" where she plays Leonard (Galecki) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) neighbor, Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress. She is set to finish the next two seasons of the hit sitcom after finishing salary negotiations.

CBS recently announced a prequel to the series titled "Young Sheldon." It will follow the childhood of Parsons' character in Texas with his very religious mom and bully sister.

"The Big Bang Theory" is set to return for season 11 on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.