'The Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco 'Very Happy' With Her New Beau

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Kaley Cuoco (C) accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy series with the cast and crew of "Big Bang Theory" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016.

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco recently opened up about her boyfriend and revealed she was open to getting hitched. With the next season of her series just around the corner, Cuoco is making the most of her time, enjoying life with her professional equestrian beau.

In a recent interview with People, Cuoco admitted that she was uncertain about which path she would take but confirmed she was very happy with her life right now. The actress said she was happier now more than ever, and her boyfriend had a lot to do with it. She shared that they had bonded over their mutual love for animals, specifically dogs and horses.

"He's got a bulldog and many horses, and luckily, I found a guy who likes dogs as much as me," she explained. "That's on my number one list: Must love dogs!"

Cuoco went on to reveal that horses played a huge part in their romance. "We ride together and we both have a significant amount of horses in separate ranches," she told the publication. "So we keep that separate, but we've done horse shows together and we travel together and that has definitely been a big part of our relationship."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "8 Simple Rules" co-star and Cuoco's longtime friend Amy Davidson revealed that Karl Cook might just be the one for her friend. Cook and Cuoco started dating more than a year ago after Cuoco's legal split from her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, to whom she was married for 21 months. After their divorce was finalized last year, she met Cook and that was when their relationship started to blossom.

Meanwhile, Cuoco teased during her People interview that fans will be very happy about the next season of "The Big Bang Theory." According to her, viewers will be thrilled to see what will happen after the major cliffhanger they left off with last season.

"The Big Bang Theory" returns on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.