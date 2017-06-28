'The Big Bang Theory' Star Suffers Sprained Vocal Chords; Doctors Order Mayim Bialik No Talking for a Month

"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik sprained her vocal chords, thus, she's told to refrain from talking for a month. The actress learned her condition after a visit to an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Mayim Bialik is on doctors orders to refrain from talking for one month but she won't have to be on "The Big Bang Theory" set until mid-August.

Her condition, however, will not stop her from being active on social media. It will also affect her work on "The Big Bang Theory" since filming for season 11 will not happen until mid-August, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Bialik made an Instagram story video after her visit to the doctor. Her 11-year-old son, Miles, did the talking for her as she typed what to say to explain what really happened.

The actress has had throat problems before, according to ABC News. Her latest health struggles, however, needed a more drastic action. Bialik said she's finding new ways to communicate despite the setback.

"I have no choice and I have every choice," she said. Bialik's dad also suffered a throat condition as a complication of a degenerative disease before he died two years ago.

Meanwhile, Bialik also reacted to reports that her "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars accepted a salary cut just so she can return to the show for season 11. The actress denied that such was the case and told People everyone on the show are happy working alongside each other. Bialik described her TV family as a "cohesive cast."

On "The Big Bang Theory's" return, Bialik's character, Amy Farrah Fowler, will have to respond to her boyfriend Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) proposal. The show ended last season with this cliffhanger and speculations suggest that the engagement will not be without struggles for ShAmy.

CBS will preview "The Big Bang Theory" on Monday, Sept. 25. The show, however, will air on Thursdays starting in November.