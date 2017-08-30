'The Big Bang Theory's' Kaley Cuoco Reveals Season 11 BTS Photo; Talks How Rescued Pit Bull Changed Her Life

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Kaley Cuoco (C) accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy series with the cast and crew of "Big Bang Theory" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016.

In a recent post, "The Big Bang Theory's" Kaley Cuoco shared a candid behind-the-scene photo during the filming of their show's 11th season. Meanwhile, the actress also recalled how her rescued Pit Bull actually changed her life.

As the airing of "Big Bang Theory" season 11 approaches, Cuoco shared a BTS photo of her and the other stars interacting with a live audience in one of the filming sets for the show.

Cuoco captioned the Instagram post: "We are back! Season 11 airs Monday Sep. 25 @ 8:30."

She also included several hashtags in the post that implied that one of the good parts in doing "The Big Bang Theory" is the "audience conversations every show night."

Cuoco portrays one of the show's main characters named Penny — a pharmaceutical professional who originated from Omaha, Nebraska, and once dreamed of becoming an actress.

In the photo, Cuoco is joined by her on-screen husband, Johnny Galecki, who portrays the role of Leonard Hofstadter — one of the pioneer characters of the show. Leonard is a physicist with an amazing IQ of 173.

The actors can be seen right in front of the audience while Galecki holds a microphone apparently to converse with the fans.

Cuoco is not the only cast member excited to be back on set, however. Both Jim Parsons (who plays Sheldon Cooper) and Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy Farrah Fowler) shared pictures of the first "tape night" for the upcoming season, which included a really fun ice sculpture of the show's logo.

In other news, Cuoco also talked recently with the Los Angeles Times where she discussed her love for dogs.

When Cuoco is not on her acting duties, she imparts her time as a dog rescuer. In the interview, Cuoco expressed how much she loves taking care of her pit bulls and said: "I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn't want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion."