'The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+' Physical Version Released on Nintendo Switch in Europe

According to Eurogamer, a Nintendo Switch physical and digital version of the game has been released in Europe. Players who purchase the game will also get two free limited edition sticker sheets, as well as a 20-page retro style manual.

For those who are unaware, the game's official description found on Steam reads: "The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. Following Isaac on his journey players will find bizarre treasures that change Isaac's form giving him super human abilities and enabling him to fight off droves of mysterious creatures, discover secrets and fight his way to safety."

"The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+" is available as downloadable content on Steam, but players are required to have both "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth" and "Afterbirth" in order to download it. The DLC was released in January earlier this year.

In the game, players can collect more than 600 different items and 13 unique playable characters. As for what players will be battling against, there are over 180 individual enemy types and more than 90 bosses to prepare for. There is also an online leaderboard to track player ranking, over 30 Challenge modes and 6,000 rooms with more than 4 billion combinations.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game was initially scheduled to arrive earlier this year, in March. However, its release was delayed in Europe, while North America received the game after the hybrid console was launched.

"The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+" is also going to be released for the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 19 in North America. A European release date has not been announced, and it remains to be seen whether the two continents will get the PlayStation 4 version at the same time. However, according to Express.co.uk, the Nintendo Switch version of the game is known to be more expensive than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in Europe.