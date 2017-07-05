'The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+' Release Date News: EU Edition to Arrive on Nintendo Switch by September

Screenshot/Youtube "The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth " is coming to Europe via Nintendo Switch on September 7.

Nicalis' popular action role-playing game shooter, "The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+," is getting a European version.

According to Video Gamer, the independent rogue-like video game will be released for the Nintendo Switch in Europe and Australia on Sept. 7. Gamers from Europe are excited to get their hands on the title, which will reportedly come in a neat little package complete with some perks. Just like the American "The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+," the European edition will include two sticker sheets and a retro-style manual. Those who will pre-order the game will also get to receive additional trinkets.

"The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+" is an expansion for the randomly generated action-shooter made unique with its hardcore RPG and rogue-like themes.

The game follows the adventures of Isaac who fights off monsters in his mother's basement. In this journey, he gets to meet his lost brothers and sisters and face his mother, who believes God is talking to her. Isaac must defeat all the enemies and unlock secrets. Only then will he be able to be safe.

My Nintendo News lists down some of the features included in the video game. "The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+" has a total of 13 playable characters, including the protagonist, Isaac. As the player journeys through the basement, he will encounter over 500 items and weapons to help him survive. The 50 unique bosses will keep the gamer guessing until the end, where a total of 20 possible outcomes are waiting for him.

With over 6000 rooms to explore, it will take a while for gamers to get tired of the game. For those who want to rest from the grind without necessarily leaving the game, they may opt to try the 30 plus challenge modes included in the package. Meanwhile, the online leaderboards and daily runs will keep the players informed about their progress, as well as the "Bestiary!" that keep tabs on enemies they are able to defeat.