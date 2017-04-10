'The Blacklist: Redemption' Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Tom and Matias Clash

Tom (Ryan Eggold) and Matias (Edi Gathegi) will be at each other's throats in the upcoming season finale of "The Blacklist: Redemption."

In the episode titled "Whitehall: Conclusion," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that a confrontation between the two dangerous operatives is taking place. Tom and Matias will have no choice but to fight each other as they find themselves trapped in-between two opposing factions. Tom has chosen to side with his father, Howard (Terry O'Quinn), as the latter bids for control of Halycon. Matias, on the other hand, remains as Scottie's (Famke Janssen) loyal right-hand man. As the conflict between Tom's parents escalates, blood is expected to flow. Who will come out as the victor?

Last episode, Tom finally learned the mystery behind Whitehall. He was the man who created a very advanced technology that Scottie, according to Howard, has been itching to get her hands on. The battle on who would win custody of Whitehall commenced. Scottie sent Matias to finish the job and to bring the target to her. Tom was equally excited to secure Whitehall, believing what his father said about Scottie. Howard claimed that with the technology, Scottie could blackmail anyone in the planet. She must not, in any way, win the fight over Whitehall.

The promo shows the final fight for supremacy. Howard has already announced to the world via a press conference what Scottie's plans are. She has nothing to hide now as she goes after what she wants. With Matias by her side, Scottie is confident she will win over Howard. Tom, however, shows he is capable of shooting his own mother. He will also not hesitate to kill a friend. In the clip, Matias is unstoppable. He has one job to do – get Whitehall for Scottie – and that is exactly what he is going to do. If he needs to kill Tom, so be it.

"The Blacklist: Redemption" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.