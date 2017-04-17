'The Blacklist: Redemption' Season 2 Spoilers: Is It Time for Tom to Return to Liz?

Tom (Ryan Eggold) may not be reuniting with his wife, Liz (Megan Boone), soon in the next season of "The Blacklist: Redemption."

Facebook/BlacklistRedemptionTom is in the middle of some family drama in the next season of "The Blacklist: Redemption."

The NBC series just capped its first installment, ending with a huge cliffhanger involving the Hargraves. It turned out that Scottie (Famke Janssen) was telling the truth about Howard (Terry O'Quinn). He was actually the one who wanted to take control of Whitehall's (Clarke Peters) invention. Howard succeeded in taking over the company, Halcyon, and his plans were fully revealed. The law wanted Scottie, but she and Solomon (Edi Gathegi) were doing their best to prevent capture.

Tom learned the truth from Kat (Theodora Miranne), who discovered Howard's plans a bit too late. To prevent her from blowing the whistle, Trevor (Dan Amboyer) stabbed Kat with an ice pick. She fought him, though, and managed to arrive in Tom's apartment.

At the time of Kat's arrival, Tom was on the phone with Liz. He was excited to return home and celebrate their child's birthday. The sudden turn of events may mean that Tom will have to stay in New York for a while to fix the problem. He still does not know if Scottie will ever forgive him for what he did.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eggold talked about Liz and Tom's relationship. According to him, this connection would further be explored in "The Blacklist," which is set to return with a new season. After all the hurdles they have encountered, Liz and Tom's relationship is in a good place. They are determined to make their marriage work for the sake of their daughter.

"They're reconnecting. They're missing the person for the first time in a long time. I know that I am going back to Blacklist for at least one episode toward the end of the season. I don't know when that is yet, but that relationship will be explored on Blacklist again later this season. It will definitely be present, it won't just go away," Eggold told EW.

NBC has yet to announce the renewal of "The Blacklist: Redemption."