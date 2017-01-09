'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Liz Gets a Solo Assignment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Liz's (Megan Boone) new case will be delivered directly to her doorstep in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

Liz will be under the spotlight in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Forecaster," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Liz will be the key in what appears to be a serial killer's twisted game.

Prior to committing a crime, the criminal leaves behind a diorama depicting how he will accomplish the deed. And now, for some reason, he wants to involve Liz in his macabre show.

Before a murder is committed, an exact replica of the scene is delivered to Liz's house. The FBI is baffled on why the killer has chosen Liz as his in-between person. She, however, is determined to solve the puzzle and to stop more blood from spilling.

The promo shows several dioramas, which means the culprit has already killed several people. One of the miniatures shows a woman floating in a swimming pool. True enough, the FBI arrives at a crime scene with the exact specifications as the diorama.

Red (James Spader) warns Liz that she must be very careful, as the killer is taunting her. The fact that he knows where she lives is worrying enough. He is also scared she will go off on her own to hunt for the killer. Liz is curious as to why the person is determined to involve her with the case. Is he someone from her past who wants to reconnect, albeit in a sick way?

Meanwhile, fans of the series are eager to know what will happen to Aram (Amir Arison) and Samar's (Mozhan Marno) relationship in the next few episodes. She was discovered to still have ties with the Mossad after she helped her fellow agents secure a chip from the terrorists targeting the United States. Harold (Harry Lennix) reminded her to choose a side and to quit being an agent for two countries. Aram was also disappointed that Samar lied to him. He said they could not be together if she keeps on hiding things from him.

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.