'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Red Scared for Liz's Life

Liz's (Megan Boone) undercover assignment will worry Red (James Spader) in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Harem," the synopsis reveals that Liz will go on a solo mission to recover the government's witness protection list. A group of female thieves called the Harem stole it and whatever they are planning spells disaster for the government. If that list gets out, all the names included will be in danger. The FBI task force is tapped to stop it from happening. The only option is for someone to infiltrate the group. Because of Samar's (Mozhan Marnò) recent betrayal, she is definitely not part of the option. Liz will have to do it and this will make Red worry.

The promo shows Red giving Liz the heads-up about the elite group. According to him, the Harem only steals from fellow criminals. She must recover the list and then get out. The mission, however, will not be easy. It looks like Liz will have to prove herself to the group's four members. The leader (guest star Jill Hennessy) is wary as much as she is dangerous. She has seen the new recruit's skills but thinks Liz must still prove her allegiance by killing someone. The leader will ask her to shoot a man in a wheelchair. Liz must decide if sacrificing one life is justifiable as long as she can save thousands.

If Liz does not shoot the man, the Harem will surely question her motives. She may be a tough agent, but Liz will have to take down several fierce fighters just like herself in order to get out of there alive. Red cannot help her. She is basically on her own. Will she take the bait?

Meanwhile, Tom (Ryan Eggold) is enjoying the time he spends with Agnes. Although he misses being out on the field, being with his baby daughter takes away the urge to do something dangerous. He gets to experience being a father and he likes it. Tom is staying true to his promise to Liz that he will take care of her and Agnes.

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.