'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Tom Confronts Red About His Past

Tom (Ryan Eggold) will look for some illumination on his sketchy past in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Isabella Stone," the promo reveals that Tom will learn of an unexpected event that will push him to investigate his past.

Previously, Tom discovered that Susan Hargrave (Famke Janssen) was his mother. He was allegedly kidnapped when he was just 3 years old and never saw his parents again until he accidently met the owner of Halcyon Aegis. At the time, Tom was on an undercover mission when he saw Susan. She and her husband were on Red's (James Spader) blacklist because of their private military intelligence firm.

The teaser shows Liz (Megan Boone) telling her husband about a plane crash. His father was reportedly one of the passengers. Soon after, Tom seeks Red, asking questions about his family. Red tells him there is no sense digging into things better left alone. It looks like the older man knows so much more than what he is prepared to reveal to Tom. It was previously exposed that Red knew the truth about Susan. What else could he be hiding from Liz's husband?

Meanwhile, Tom and Susan's upcoming reunion will be fraught with tension and pain. Janssen told Entertainment Weekly that her character would be overwhelmed by emotions after learning that Tom is her son.

"There would be so much betrayal in it in the fact that he came in undercover, worked for her, didn't tell her that he was his son obviously. So I'd imagine — we're not there [yet] — that if that comes to fruition, as much as there would be excitement she found her son, there would be some pain, hurt and confusion about why that was done the way it was done," Janssen told EW.

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.