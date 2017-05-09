'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers: Red and Mr. Kaplan Team Up for Liz

Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) and Red (James Spader) will team up to look for Liz (Megan Boone) in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMr. Kaplan agrees to a truce in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Debt Collector," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Liz will be hunted down by a criminal known as the Debt Collector. Once he realizes that he is in over his head, Red will realize that the only option left to save her is by allying with an enemy. He will reach out to Mr. Kaplan, urging her to forget their current fight to unite and save the woman they both care about.

The promo shows the Debt Collector going after Liz. He incapacitates her by spraying a drug to her face. He quickly takes her away and hides her in his lair. Red knows he must hurry or Liz will become one of the mercenary's dead victims. He calls someone for help and that person turns out to be his former right-hand woman. Mr. Kaplan listens to Red's proposition that they set aside their differences first and save Liz. She agrees.

In the clip, Mr. Kaplan gets to work, tracking down the place where the Debt Collector is holding Liz. Shots are traded. Mr. Kaplan and her entourage size up the situation and return fire. The scene is quickly turning out to be a mess. They must get to Liz as fast as they can but her abductor has made sure they will not break through his defenses that easily.

Somewhere in the building, Liz is quietly waiting for her rescuer. Will she be surprised to see Mr. Kaplan?

Last episode, Mr. Kaplan tried to make her remember her past. A Blacklister named Dr. Krilov told her that a couple of years ago, he erased some of her recollections regarding Red. Mr. Kaplan wanted her to remember everything as part of her plan to take down Red. Red told Liz she was being played at, but her interest was caught. Liz believed Mr. Kaplan when she said that the old man has been keeping terrible secrets from her.

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.