'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 21 Spoilers: Mr. Kaplan Goes In for the Kill

It is time for Mr. Kaplan's final assault in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Mr. Kaplan," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Mr. Kaplan will send Red on a wild goose chase looking for a thief (Aldis Hodge). The man will be sent by Mr. Kaplan to fulfill a mysterious mission. Red is curious what his nemesis is up to and will not be able to resist snooping around. He knows that it is only a matter of time until Mr. Kaplan gets enough weapons to end his criminal organization, and Red is already worried about the current situation.

For instance, the heat is on Aram (Amir Arison) as Agent Gale (Enrique Murciano) decides to take extreme measures to prove his point. One by one, the members of the Task Force are being targeted and Red fears that the end is near. He knows Mr. Kaplan is readying for the kill. In the promo, the two are shown speaking to each other via the phone. Red is telling his nemesis that their battle ends that day. Mr. Kaplan is also shown talking to Liz (Megan Boone), promising her that all her questions about Red and her identity will soon be answered.

Red is not going down without a fight, though. In the episode titled "Mr. Kaplan: Conclusion," the synopsis reveals that he still has something up his sleeves. He hopes with all his might that the risky plan will be enough to put a stop on Mr. Kaplan's final assault against his empire. At the same time, Red seems to be readying himself for the million-dollar reveal on whether he is the real father of Liz. In the teaser, Harold (Harry Lennix) is telling Liz that they have enough information to determine if she and Red are related by blood.

The two-part season finale of "The Blacklist" season 4 will air Thursday, May 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.