'The Blacklist' Season 4 Spoilers: Tom and Red to Join Forces in 'Natalie Luca'

Red and Tom weren't always the best of friends. However, the two were seen as allies in "The Blacklist" several times. Most of these missions involved Liz or a case that Tom was handling. In "The Blacklist" season 4 episode 12, the two unlikely partners will reunite.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/The Blacklist)Red and Tom will team-up in 'The Blacklist' season 4 episode 12.

A synopsis for the upcoming episode hints of Tom (Ryan Eggold) being tapped by Red (James Spader) to join his team for an undercover mission. Not much is known about the mystery job that Red has for Tom but fans can expect it to be big.

In the past, Tom and Red have been forced to work with each other to solve some mysteries. The two always seemed to have tension between them but they tried to work things out, especially in cases where Liz (Megan Boone) or baby Agnes is involved. Their ability to work as a team was showcased when Alexander Kirk (Ulric Thomsen) entered the picture in "The Blacklist" season 3.

As for the upcoming team-up, it appears that Red will enlist Tom into the group so he can claim vengeance for whoever dared to intervene in the former's latest operation. A promo for "The Blacklist" season 4 episode 12 teases that Red wants to take revenge on the person or organization that attacked his team.

The promo also sees Liz asking Red what he wants. Red explains that his operation was sabotaged and he has to know who did it. Based on the look on Red's face, he is very serious about the issue.

It is speculated that Red may have hired Tom to solve the puzzle. It has yet to be revealed if Tom will agree to what Red wants him to do. On the other hand, fans can expect another episode packed with action now that Tom has returned to "The Blacklist."

Unfortunately, NBC will not air episode 12 this week. Instead, "The Blacklist" season 4 episode 12 titled "Natalie Luca" will air Feb. 2.