'The Blacklist' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Tom Keen's Comeback Might Call for More Conflicts and Drama

It has been reported that Tom Keen, the character portrayed by Ryan Eggold, will become a regular cast member in "The Blacklist's" fifth season. His comeback will likely result to more conflict and drama as well.

Facebook/NBCBlacklistPromotional image for "The Blacklist."

"The Blacklist" is a crime drama series on NBC that revolves around the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader). He used to work for the U.S. Navy who later on became a high-profile fugitive. After years of hiding, he decided to surrender and offered to help the authorities end several crooks' underground operations.

Red helps under the condition that he will get immunity and that he will only work directly with Liz Keen (Megan Boone) from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

NBC has decided to order the fifth season of "The Blacklist" and it will have 22 episodes.

Several reports shared that Eggold is coming back to "The Blacklist" after the show's spin-off title "Redemption" was discontinued after its rookie season. He appeared in earlier seasons of the original show but was lifted to lead the "Redemption" cast which almost coincided with the mother title's fourth season.

Reports suggest that since some narratives from "Redemption" need closure, there might be a possibility that those are going to be tackled in "The Blacklist's" season 5 plot, especially now that Tom is back. However, considering how the spin-off was not able to draw in enough viewership to stay on air, it is highly uncertain if the showrunners will opt to adapt the untold stories.

Even so, there will be more stories to explore in the next installment of the show because of Tom's comeback, especialy since he is married to Liz and they have a child. This will likely bring more clashes and action to the storyline, especially between Red and Tom since it is possible that Red is Liz's father.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for "The Blacklist" season 4's finale where Red is about to face rival Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) on Thursday, May 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.