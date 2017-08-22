'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Aram and Samar to Get Engaged?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Aram and Samar are together in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Aram (Amir Arison) and Samar (Mozhan Marno) may be thinking of getting married in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

According to CarterMatt, the new installment will likely dwell on the improving relationship between the two agents. Aram previously kissed Samar after he realized that the one who betrayed him was not her but his girlfriend Janet (Annie Heise). Fans of the couple are crossing their fingers that they will make the new relationship work out for both of them. While an affair amongst members of the Task Force is not really frowned upon, Aram and Samar's connection seems to be more serious than a fleeting hookup. They may even become engaged soon.

Many are also looking forward to the pair working on the same mission. Their connection has yielded great results for their boss, Red (James Spader), in the past. They work seamlessly together. Red will definitely rely on their skills in future missions.

Meanwhile, season 5 will see many enemies coming for Red. Spoilers indicate that one of them is going to be Henry Prescott (James Carpinello). In the previous installment, he was asked to clean up after Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) accidentally killed Laurel Hitchin (Christine Lahti). Viewers got the idea that there is more to the fixer than meets the eye.

Red will certainly be busy dealing with a lot of setbacks in the upcoming episodes. Aside from his enemies, he will have a hard time keeping most of his secrets from Liz (Megan Boone). The mystery suitcase he worked so hard to conceal from his "daughter" was already en route to her. In last season's finale, it was revealed that before her death, Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) ordered Tom (Ryan Eggold) to find the valise and deliver it to Liz. Inside the bag were pieces of a human skeleton. Its identity is expected to be revealed soon in the series. Speculations are rife that it could be Liz's mother, Katarina.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.