'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Dembe Reveals Truth to Liz

Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) may turn his back on Red (James Spader) and reveal the truth to Liz (Megan Boone) in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMore of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

During last season's finale, Liz finally got the validation that Red was her biological father. Cooper (Harry Lennix) gave her irrefutable proof of her paternity. The DNA results only confirmed what she was thinking all along. When she eventually met Red, Liz chose to forgive him and things appeared to be going okay for a while. That is until Dembe and Red met on the farm, looking for the mysterious suitcase. It was already gone. Dembe then mentioned something about Liz not being able to forgive what Red did to her mother.

The scene cut to Tom (Ryan Eggold) following Mr. Kaplan's (Susan Blommaert) orders. He had the valise and was planning to give it to Liz. Viewers got a glimpse of what was inside – portions of a skeleton. Whoever is inside that suitcase remains a huge question mark. What is sure to happen in season 5, though, is Liz meeting Tom and discovering the contents of the bag. Once she realizes that Dembe holds the key to the mystery, she will likely force him to reveal everything to her. Will Liz still be able to call Red her father after everything?

Meanwhile, viewers got to see Aram (Amir Arison) kiss Samar (Mozhan Marno) during the finale. He broke up with Janet (Annie Heise) after discovering that she betrayed him.

In an interview with CarterMatt, Arison spoke about what he wanted to see happen in his character in the new installment. According to him, Aram still has a lot to explore about himself.

"He's braver and more loyal than I think he realizes. It's something that is beautiful to play — he's fun and quirky and smart and all that, but his loyalty and his bravery are the deeper aspects that I appreciate. It's his heart. I can't tell you how great it is to live in that, so that's ultimately what I hope continues. That's my wishlist, and maybe get out of the war room every once in a while. It's a humble wishlist this year! They gave me all my wishes," Arison said.

"The Blacklist" season 5 is expected to air in the fall.