'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Red an Impostor?

New theories have surfaced that say that Red (James Spader) is an impostor and that his true identity will be revealed in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

According to The Inquisitr, the speculation that Red is fake increasingly makes sense, considering the show's penchant for huge shockers.

In the show's last installment, Liz (Megan Boone) got the confirmation that Red was her biological father. There were some fans, however, who pointed out the downslide of the DNA results which was supposedly Liz's basis for her claim. The genetic sample used was allegedly taken a decade ago.

It is possible that the true Red may have been killed, with an impostor taking his place in that span of time. The Red in the series certainly kept a lot of secrets. Viewers cannot help but feel suspicious about him, especially when he hastened to the farm to get the mysterious suitcase filled with pieces of skeletons.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp previously commented about the impostor theory, stating that it could be true.

"There is a big camp that [believes the] Raymond Reddington imposter theory, that Red is not who he says he is. I mean, I can't deny that that all still adds up and is one of the theories that makes sense. It's out there, it's cool, I'd love to have you walk me through the whole thing. But this imposter theory is one that's alive among our fan base," the EP said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, the new season is expected to show Liz meeting her mother's father. Now that Dom (Brian Dennehy) knows that Liz is alive, he will want to see her and talk about Katarina. Red, however, will do his best to stop the grandfather-granddaughter reunion. He cannot allow Dom to spill out most of the secrets that he holds close to his heart.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.