'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Red Looking for a Logistician in His Team?

New faces will join the cast in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Red (James Spader) may be looking for a new addition to his team in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

New faces are set to join the cast of the NBC series in the upcoming installment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "The Sopranos" star Aida Turturro has been tapped to play the role of Hawkins, an accountant who will sell out her former business partner to save herself. Turturro has a recurring role, so viewers can expect to see her in several episodes in the next season.

Aside from the actress, another newcomer in the show is Michael Aronov, who will play a pivotal role in the new storyline. He will portray Smokey Putnum, a man who is excellent in logistics but is wanted by the authorities for embezzlement. He used to work for an "unusual" business but has been down on his luck for quite a while.

Although Putnum's background is decidedly shady, Red may take an interest in his skills as a logistician and let him join the team. Viewers are aware that Red is not exactly the epitome of morality. He has no problem taking a criminal under his wing as long as the latter is useful to him.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Red may be the next big bad in the series. It has become obvious that he has more dark secrets than he cares to admit. Although Red told Liz (Megan Boone) that he was her father in last season's finale, certain clues point to him lying about the truth. For one, the mystery suitcase Red worked so hard to conceal is mighty suspicious. He will do anything to keep it away from Liz. Red is also expected to stop her from meeting Katarina's father, Dom (Brian Dennehy). It has been teased that the Russian will want to meet his grandchild in the new installment.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.