'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Red Ready to Meet Katarina's Father?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Katarina's father will return in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Dom (Brian Dennehy), Katarina's father, will be back to turn Red's (James Spader) world upside down in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp confirmed the news via Entertainment Weekly and stated that they would love to have Dennehy as long as the latter's schedule would permit it. There is a lot of potential in his character, Dom, especially now that Red has revealed her paternity to Liz (Megan Boone). Bokenkamp teased that Dom will likely want to meet his granddaughter, while Red will do anything to stop that from happening. It seems, though, that he will be fighting a losing battle.

"I absolutely love Brian Dennehy so yes I hope to see more of him," the EP teased.

He also explained: "Remember, Dom and Liz have never met — we've never seen those two characters together — so that's obviously a scene I'd love to write. And when they do meet? Let's just say I hope Reddington isn't there so they can speak freely."

Red knows that Dom will derail his plans once the latter spills everything to Liz. Although most of his motives still remain a mystery, fans of the show are certain that Red is up to no good. The mystery suitcase he buried in the farm attests to the fact that he had no intention of revealing more of his secrets to Liz. Speculations are rife that he may not even be her father even though the DNA test reveals otherwise. Red and Dom's meeting will definitely be filled with tension. Will both of them come out of it alive?

Meanwhile, one of the fan favorite characters will not be returning in season 5. According to Deadline, Enrique Murciano will not be reprising his role as Julian Gale in the series. Gale is an FBI investigator who worked alongside Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in the latter part of the last installment. He was a wild card, whose obsessive tendencies made the viewers question if he was a good or bad guy.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.