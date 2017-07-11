'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Katarina's Father Seeks Out Liz

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Katarina's father wants to see Liz in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Liz's (Megan Boone) grandfather wants to meet her in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist." Will Red (James Spader) allow it?

According to Entertainment Focus, one of the potential storylines to look forward to in the next installment is that of Liz finally meeting Katarina's father. Now that Dom (Brian Dennehy) knows that his grandchild is alive, he will likely move heaven and earth to see her. Liz is a living piece of Katarina and he will want to get to know her. Red, on the other hand, will do his best to stop the meeting. There is no way he will allow Dom to spill more secrets to Liz when he is still not ready to admit everything.

Although Red confirmed that he was Liz's biological father, viewers knew that he was not being entirely truthful. This was proven when he went to the farm and looked for a suitcase. Inside the valise, it was revealed that there were pieces of skeleton. Before Red could get his hands on the bag, Tom (Ryan Eggold) already had it. He was going to see Liz and deliver the mysterious package to her. Speculations indicate that a lot will happen in the span of time the suitcase is en route to Liz. She may not even get to receive it.

Aside from the valise, more details on Red's shady past will be revealed in season 5. According to spoilers, most of his backstory will be featured, especially the years he spent in Russia.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said that there were a lot of interesting materials to use from Red's secret connection to the Russians.

"Potentially. It lines up with the mythology. There's a reason why it was Russians, Katarina was Russian, Reddington was a naval intelligence officer who was dealing with the Russians, so yes it is part of that fabric, but that wasn't intended as a big clue. That was more so just to feather in nicely to the mythology and the backstory with all our characters because that's where he would've been working," the EP shared with Entertainment Weekly.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.