'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: One of Red's Biggest Nemeses Named

One of Red's (James Spader) possible nemeses has been revealed in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

According to CarterMatt, Henry Prescott (James Carpinello), the shifty fixer who previously appeared to help Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) clean up after Laurel Hitchin (Christine Lahti), will return in the new installment. Carpinello has reportedly signed a recurring part in the series, which means viewers will get to see him more often. Spoilers indicate that Prescott will play one of Red's many adversaries. Very little has been revealed about the character, except that he is not averse to getting his hands dirty to fulfill an assignment.

In the previous season's finale, Ressler surprised the fans when he "accidentally" killed Hitchin and let Prescott deal with the dead body. The fixer gave the impression that he was capable of doing so much damage had he wanted to. If he does become Red's enemy, the old man definitely has a lot to deal with in season 5. More of Red's secrets are expected to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, speculations indicate that he may be thinking of adding a new member to his team. According to sources, Red may be looking for a logistician to help out with his new missions.

One of the new faces expected to appear in the upcoming installment is Michael Aronov, who will play the role of Smokey Putnum. Putnum's background boasts of his excellence in logistics, but there is the added drawback that he is wanted by the police. The man is being accused of embezzling money. He used to be connected to an "unusual" business, which may roughly be translated to illegal work. Putnum will be a fitting addition to Red's squad, if the latter chooses to give him a chance.

Aside from Aronov, "The Sopranos" star Aida Turturro will also have a recurring role in the series. She has been tapped to play the role of Hawkins, an accountant who will betray her former business partner.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.