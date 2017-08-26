'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Red and Liz's Relationship Worries the Task Force

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Liz (Megan Boone) in a tight embrace with Red (James Spader), who happens to be her biological father.

The revelation about Liz Keen's (Megan Boone) real relationship with Red (James Spader) will bring chaos to the Task Force when "The Blacklist" returns for season 5.

In a statement released through Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jon Bokenkamp revealed that the FBI have no idea what to do with the new information regarding Liz's real father.

"Cooper, first and foremost, is going to be saddled with what to do with that," Bokenkamp stated. "He is now faced with, 'What do I tell the higher ups and what happens to the Task Force?' Cooper is a pretty above-the-board guy, so it is going to be something that all of them are going to have to deal with."

In the previous season, fans were first informed that Alexander Kirk (Ulrich Thomsen) is Liz's biological father. This is why he held her captive because he wants to use her stem cells to help cure his mysterious disease. But the FBI profiler realized that she is not really related to Kirk.

But in the season 4 finale, a DNA test proved that Red is her real father. Yet it seems like she was not pleased with the revelation. The two of them had been working together for a long time, and they often have a complicated relationship since the first time they met. This could mean that the new information about Red and Liz's bond could change the dynamics between the two for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, other reports confirm that "The Sopranos" alum Aida Turturro was tapped to portray a guest starring role in "The Blacklist" season 5.

According to reports, Turturro will portray the role of a smart accountant named Hawkins in the series. The character description claims that Hawkins will try to save herself from being linked to a shady business deal by agreeing to a deal with the Feds that could help them track someone.

NBC will air the premiere episode of "The Blacklist" season 5 on Sept. 27, Wednesday, at 8 p.m. EDT.