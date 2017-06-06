'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Red to Stop Tom From Spilling Secrets to Liz

Red (James Spader) will do anything to stop Liz (Megan Boone) from getting that mysterious suitcase in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMore of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

According to CarterMatt, relationships will be severed the moment the valise from the farm reaches its intended recipient.

During last season's finale, it was revealed that Tom (Ryan Eggold), on Mr. Kaplan's (Susan Blommaert) orders, took the piece of luggage and was en route to Liz to deliver it. His wife still has no idea what Tom is up to since she was very much preoccupied with the revelation that Red was her biological father. The DNA test confirmed it, and she also heard the truth from him. It looked like the mystery surrounding Liz's identity was finally cleared, until Red turned up at the farm with Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq).

Red and Dembe were last seen gazing at an empty hole where the valise was supposed to be buried. Viewers then caught a glimpse of what was inside the bag, and there appeared to be pieces of a skeleton in it. Whoever the person was, it was clear that he/she could turn out to be another important piece of the jigsaw puzzle that was Red and Liz's complicated lives.

Red cannot afford to let Tom deliver the valise to Liz. There was no love lost between the two men, which will make it a bit easier for the older man to attack. Even if Tom is Liz's husband, Red has proven that he will not hesitate to kill him. One way or another, blood will flow before Liz can unlock the suitcase and see what is inside.

Meanwhile, spoilers predict that all will not be well between Aram (Amir Arison) and Samar (Mozhan Marno). In the previous episode, he finally discovered the truth about his girlfriend, Janet (Annie Heise). After telling the woman what he thought of her betrayal, Aram quickly searched for Samar and kissed her. Although it looked like things will start to become better between them, speculations claimed that Samar will still have trust issues against Aram, considering how he had doubted her in the past.

"The Blacklist" season 5 is expected to air in the fall.