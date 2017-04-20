'The Bold and the Beautiful' April 20 Spoilers: Brooke and Bill Reunite; Katie Threatens Quinn

An intense episode awaits fans in this Thursday's installment of CBS' daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promotional photo for the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the upcoming April 20 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" tease Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) going back to Bill's (Don Diamont) arms, and Katie (Heather Tom) returning to Quinn's (Rena Sofer) house to threaten her.

In the upcoming episode, Brooke will be uttering some heartfelt words for Bill, letting him know that she truly appreciates having him in her life. For so long, Bill refused to give up on her even when she chose Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and he didn't mind being a backup beau so long as he emerged the winner of Brooke's heart in the end.

Now that things have worked out in Bill's favor, spoilers say that Brooke will make it clear that their romantic reunion is permanent. She is also going to promise that she will not turn her back on Bill ever again.

Fans may recall how Quinn made a promise to Katie when she begged the latter not to tell Eric (John McCook) about what happened between her and Ridge in Australia. Now, it looks like Katie is ready to collect and sees to it that Quinn makes good on her promise.

Thursday's preview video of the soap opera shows Katie saying, "I'm gonna be watching you. Try to go behind his back and I'll be there, whether it's in his kitchen or at Forrester Creations."

Elsewhere, Eric will grow tired of Ridge's evasiveness. Ridge has been avoiding Eric ever since they returned from Australia, trying his best to evade answering his father's questions about why he and Brooke broke up so suddenly. Although Eric pressures Ridge immensely in revealing the truth, his son won't spill the truth, instead, he will find some other way to appease his father.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.