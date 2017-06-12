'The Bold and the Beautiful' June 12-16 Spoilers: Sheila Returns; Bill Still Intent on Destroying Spectra Fashions

This week will be all about revenge in CBS's daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful" as old faces return to Los Angeles to bring bigger troubles in the name of vengeance.

For one, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has returned and will initially insist that she is back in town in peace and to make amends, fans know she could have a different and more sinister agenda in mind. Many people like Quinn (Rena Sofer), Katie (Heather Tom) and Eric (John McCook) will be suspicious of Sheila's reappearance and will be questioning her real intentions for coming back.

Eric, in particular, will be making plans of his own to ensure Quinn's safety and to protect her from whatever evil intentions Sheila has in mind.

This week, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will stun Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with news that Katie had been suspected of shooting at Quinn. Brooke will not be happy about what happened and she will end up lashing out at Ridge for being unable to keep the peace while she was on her honeymoon.

Spoilers indicate that Quinn will be very worried not only because of the recent shooting, but the fact that Sheila is back in town. She will be seeking solace in Ridge, who in turn will console her and assure her that there is nothing to be afraid of.

Elsewhere, Bill (Don Diamont) will continue his evil plot against Spectra Fashions. When Liam (Scott Clifton) finds out that his father is still intent on getting Sally (Courtney Hope), he will try to advise him against it and to focus on his life as a newlywed.

However, Liam's advice falls on deaf ears as Billy is still determined to destroy Spectra and secure the property that he wants to have, regardless of the fact that he has put Sally through enough hardship and heartache as it is.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.