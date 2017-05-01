'The Bold and The Beautiful' May 1 to 5 Spoilers: End of the Road for Spectra, Thomas and Sally's Romance?

Sally (Courtney Hope) is determined to make things right with Thomas (Pierson Fode) and will do everything to get his forgiveness this week in "The Bold and The Beautiful."

(Photo: CBS)The promotional banner for the CBS daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

She is prepared to take responsibility for her actions last week, when she claimed that Forrester Creations was hers. Clearly, the real clan behind the designs are not very happy about it.

In Monday's episode of "The Bold and The Beautiful," Sally will appeal to Thomas. Sally is not worried about doing time behind bars because losing him forever would be way worse.

Sally will confess to Thomas that she is in love with him and she is not the type who gets love-struck easily. Whatever it is she needed do to patch things up with him, Sally is prepared to do.

As she worries about her and Thomas, Shirley (Patrika Darbo) is anxious about what will become of Spectra Fashions after the incident. Unfortunately for her, Saul might be no help since he has his attention on something else.

On May 2, "The Bold and The Beautiful" will check back in on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who is immediately feeling guilty, and gets some help from Eric (John McCook) on how to win Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back.

Work life is about to get far more challenging and nerve-wracking for Quinn (Rena Sofer) now that she has to see and deal with Katie (Heather Tom) at the office every day.

Sally's actions continue to have a domino effect. On May 3, "The Bold and The Beautiful" will see her break the news to her employees about the end of Spectra Fashions.

Over at Forrester Creations, Zende (Rome Flynn) is hoping he will get a higher position. He opens up to Nicole (Reign Edwards) about it, which may or may not be a good idea.

Come Thursday, "The Bold and The Beautiful," there will be a glimmer of hope for Spectra Fashions as Bill (Don Diamont) strikes a deal with C.J. (Christopher Graves) to buy the building. Of course, whether this is a good thing or not for Sally and her employees depends on what Bill actually plans to do with it.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" will end the week with Sally facing the consequences of her actions. Clearly, the Forresters are not going to let her easy.

On the May 5 episode, she will be summoned before the judge. Sally is convinced this is the end of the road for her, but "The Bold and The Beautiful" spoilers suggest Thomas will step in at the eleventh hour to make sure she does not go to jail.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.