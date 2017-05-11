'The Bold and the Beautiful' May 11 Spoilers: Bill Seethes Over His Plans Getting Thwarted

An exciting episode awaits fans in this week's Thursday (May 11) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the upcoming episode tease that C.J. (Mick Cain) will refuse to sign over the Spectra property to Bill (Don Diamont). Thomas (Pierson Fode) unraveled Bill's sabotage scheme, and so C.J. decides to give Sally (Courtney Hope) and the rest of her team another chance. This decision will not bode well for Bill, and he will tell C.J. that he is making a huge mistake.

However, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will initially not know that the deal has gone sour. Once they find out about the latest development, she will have some concerns over the possibility of facing significant backlash for filling in Thomas and the Spectras about the whole story of Bill's plans.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" promo preview shows Liam saying, "What my dad did was vindictive and selfish. You know that Thomas and Sally had a right to know that."

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will have a very tense meeting with Jarrett (Andrew Collins), as he will demand some answers about the latter's confession.

In the preview of the upcoming episode, Wyatt is seen asking Jarrett, "Why did you tell Liam that my dad wrote the review of Spectra's preview?"

Jarret will remind Wyatt that he should not be blamed for being honest. If there was anyone that should be held responsible, it should be Bill since he was the one who could not resist acting on his destructive desires.

Bill's failure to proceed with his plans worries Wyatt, and he will soon come to realize that a huge trouble is brewing. While Bill crushed Sally's dreams temporarily, it was his goals that actually turned into nothing. And so, Wyatt will wonder how Bill will retaliate against Thomas and his family's company.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.