'The Bold and the Beautiful' May 4 Spoilers: Nicole Tries to Help Zende; Katie Warns Brooke

An exciting episode awaits fans in this Thursday's (May 4) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the upcoming May 4 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" tease that Nicole (Reign Edwards) will prove herself to be a good, corporate wife, while Bill (Don Diamont) jumps at the opportunity to profit from Spectra's misfortune.

Zende (Rome Flynn) will fume over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Pierson Fode) shooting down his designs. When Zende complains to Nicole, she decides to take action and tries to find a way to make Zende's dreams come true.

Meanwhile, Spectra is going down, which means it is time for Bill's new building to go up. But before he could do that, the building has to be abolished and CJ (Mick Cain) has to agree to sell to the Spencers. In the upcoming episode, spoilers reveal that Bill and CJ will nail down the details of their deal. However, this deal could be put in jeopardy soon.

Elsewhere, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make a promise to Katie (Heather Tom) that she will not forget about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn's (Rena Sofer) betrayal.

A sneak peek video of the forthcoming Thursday episode shows Katie declaring, "There is no way I am going to overlook what Quinn and Ridge did. Especially since you can't be sure that it won't happen again."

Meanwhile, Quinn and Ridge are both intent on hiding the truth from Eric (John McCook). Since Ridge managed to undo some of the strain in his relationship with his father, he wants to keep their bond intact. Quinn, on the other hand, wants to keep her marriage on solid ground, but everything could fall apart once Eric learns their secret.

However, spoilers hint that Eric will eventually find out the truth, and Ridge and Quinn's mistakes will be coming back to bite them.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.