'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: A Major Love Triangle Comes to a Peak This Week

"The Bold and the Beautiful" brings on the intrigue as romantic games look to be this week's running theme, as the show continues today.

Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) meets up with Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) in what could be her last ditch effort to fix her own marriage. Quinn asks Brooke to consider if she really wants to go through with her wedding, even though her unsolicited advice could be something that Quinn will come to regret later on.

Brooke is already having second thoughts, with little help needed from Quinn, as noted by Soap Hub. Her husband prospect, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont), has shown a side of him that has Brooke having doubts. Bill's terrifying temper just adds to his ruthlessness that could have Brooke doing a lot of thinking about the upcoming marriage, and it just so happens that someone is waiting on the sidelines for the opportunity.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stuns Brooke with his proposal, and this new move makes her decision all the more complicated. While she is ready to walk down the aisle, new developments are making this a hard decision. Her son, however, has a preference in mind for her mom. RJ (Anthony Turpel) really wants Bill out of their lives, and his mother's problems are giving him a lot to think about, as well.

It's a good thing that Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) is always there to give him the support he needs. Will Brooke make the right decision this time? Who is the right man for her and her son, Bill or Ridge? Fans can find out this week as "The Bold and the Beautiful" continues.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS, with a late airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT on POP.