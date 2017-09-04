'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill is Going Down and Sheila Attempts to Manipulate People

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful A promotional photo for the CBS series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

This week on CBS' "The Bold and The Beautiful," fans will see someone get a well-deserved reality check.

Bill (Don Diamont) has wreaked havoc in the past few weeks to get what he wants and spoilers reveal that he will not remain invincible for long. Meanwhile, the battle between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) continues as they fight for Eric's (John McCook) attention and affections.

According to spoilers, Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey) will finally reveal the truth to Thomas (Pierson Fode), who thought she was dying as part of Bill's plan to separate him from Sally (Courtney Hope). The confession will leave him confused as to what he should do next. Lucky for him, Liam (Scott Clifton) will play an active role in bringing Bill down as he catches his confession on tape, which will reveal just how evil he can be to the cast of "The Bold and The Beautiful." This will eventually destroy the trust that his family has given him.

Further reports also reveal that Sheila does not know any boundary in her mission to get Eric back from Quinn. She will be coercing Charlie (Dick Christie) to help her make the most out of Eric's current trust in her. She will also be attempting to manipulate Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn to get what she wants. In all of this, Ridge will stay true to Quinn, who will eventually voice out her appreciation of his steadfast presence despite the fact that their affair completely ruined his father.

While all of this is happening for Sheila and Bill, CJ (Mick Cain) will hatch a plan and come up with a decision about the Spectra building. There will be a lot in store for the fans during the week of Sept. 4.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.